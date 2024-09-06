Dozens Of Meps Call For Lifting Restrictions On Ukraine's Use Of Western Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine should be able to use the weapons provided by partners to hit targets inside Russia, almost 60 members of the European Parliament insist.

The lawmakers signed the relevant appeal to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reports Czech , which saw the document, reports Ukrinform.

In the letter, the MEPs call on Borrell to continue exerting pressure on member states to lift all such restrictions.

Recent events, including Ukraine's raid in Kursk region, show that fears of a possible escalation may be exaggerated, the letter says.

Its signatories believe Ukraine should have a chance to hit any military facilities from which Russia attacks its territory, said one of the initiators of the letter, MEP Jan Farski from the Czech political movement STAN, who insists that Ukraine's hands remain“tied”, which leads to the prolongation of conflict and unnecessary victims.

The EU cannot stand idle in this respect, he believes.

Some members of the European Union have not yet allowed Ukraine to use the weapons they delivered for attacks on military targets inside Russia. On the other hand, countries such as the Czech Republic, Sweden, and the Netherlands support Kyiv, putting forward no conditions for the use of their weapons. Each state makes an individual decision regarding possible restrictions on weapons supplied.

Borrell himself stated late August that the EU member states should remove all restrictions to this end.

The call to cancel all restrictions was signed by representatives of all political factions in the European Parliament, with the exception of Patriots of Europe and Europe of Sovereign Nations.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, speaking at the Globsec Forum in Prague, stated that any restrictions on strikes on military targets on Russian soil are ridiculous.