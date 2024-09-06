Seco Extends Existing B2B Influencer Marketing Partnership With Swemachinist

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Following the success of their previous partnership, Seco and Swemachinist, renowned Instagram creator in the machining community, announced to extend their collaboration.



“Our initial partnership yielded outstanding results, and we are excited to continue working with Daniel to further enhance our B2B influencer marketing strategy,” says Alessia Brugin, Global Social Manager at Seco.“Daniel's passion and content quality align perfectly with the Seco values and goals.”



Daniel Jansson adds,“Seco has always been my preferred toolmaker, and I am delighted to extend our partnership. This renewed collaboration will bring even more innovative solutions and valuable insights to both Seco clients and my followers.”



The extended partnership will include joint activities such as events, articles, and webinars, and will feature new tools and innovations.“Our goal is to provide ongoing value and

showcase our latest advancements through Swemachinist's platform,” says Alessia Brugin.



This renewed collaboration underscores Seco's commitment to leading innovation in the industry.



The collaboration, concept, creative direction, and project management are facilitated by Dolk Agency.“This is something entirely new and innovative within this industry and in B2B marketing, which is so exciting to be a part of and something we're proud to be involved in,” says Johanna Dok, founder and CEO of Dolk Agency.



For further information, inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

Seco – Alessia Brugin ...

Dolk Agency – Johanna Dolk Wallstedt ...

Daniel Jansson (Swemachinist) Instagram: @swemachinist



Company :-SECO

User :- Elroy Fernandes

Email :...