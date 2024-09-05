Fighting Ends On Afghanistan-Pakistan Border After Skirmishes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The of Defense of Afghanistan has announced that the clash between Afghan border forces and Pakistani forces near the Durand Line has ended.

Inayatullah Khwarzmi, spokesperson for the Ministry, stated on Thursday, September 5, that the conflict occurred the previous day in the“Zazi” district of Khost Province, near the Durand Line. According to reports, the skirmish began over the of a security post.

The spokesperson explained that while the forces were engaged in constructing a security post, Pakistani opened fire on them. In response, the Afghan security forces also fired back at the Pakistani troops.

Sources have indicated that the Taliban government forces have been working on this security post for the past three days. Previously, Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Taliban Acting Minister of Defense, emphasized the need to establish security posts along the Durand Line while visiting a newly established outpost.

It is worth noting that the border forces of the Taliban and Pakistani soldiers have frequently clashed at the Torkham border, resulting in casualties and financial damage.

The border areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan, known as the“Durand Line,” have been a source of tension between the two countries since Abdul Rahman Khan's time.

While the recent clash has been resolved, it highlights the ongoing volatility in the region. Continued diplomatic efforts and dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan are crucial to prevent further conflicts and to ensure stability along the contested border.

