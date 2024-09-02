Apple 'Glowtime' Event On September 9: 5 Apple Intelligence Features Coming To Iphone 16 Models

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The upcoming 16 series will feature Apple Intelligence, introducing groundbreaking features like system-wide Writing Tools, AI-powered notification summaries, call recording and transcription, ChatGPT integration, and advanced image editing capabilities.

Apple has announced the official date for the upcoming iPhone launch. The Glowtime event, scheduled for September 9, will feature the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series. The Apple Intelligence capabilities will be one of the main centrepieces of the next iPhones. Here are five significant Apple Intelligence features that will appear in iPhone 16 models.

1.

Writing Tools

Apple Intelligence will include system-wide Writing Tools with iOS 18. Users may revise, proofread, and summarise content almost anywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party applications. Apple Intelligence's Rewrite feature lets users to select alternative versions of their writing, altering the tone to fit the audience and work at hand.

2.

Notifications summary

Additionally, Apple Intelligence will alter how alerts show up on the iPhone home screen. Summaries assist users in quickly scanning lengthy or stacked messages, and Priority messages will now show up at the top of the stack to highlight the most critical information. Group conversations will benefit from this. Additionally, a new function known as Reduce Interruptions-a new Focus mode-is available, bringing to the top those messages that potentially require quick attention.

3. Call recording feature

Apple did not have a function that let customers record calls for a long time. With iOS 18, things are going to change. Users may now record, transcribe, and summarise audio in the Notes and Phone applications. Participants are alerted immediately when a recording starts during a conversation, and Apple Intelligence creates a summary at the conclusion of the session to aid in remembering important details.

4. ChatGPT integration on iPhones

Apple is incorporating ChatGPT access into iOS experiences. Users may use ChatGPT's picture and document interpretation capabilities without switching between programs. Users are prompted before sending any enquiries to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photographs, and Siri then displays the response directly. Users may view it for free without registering, while ChatGPT subscribers can link their accounts and access paying features directly from these experiences.

5. Clean Up tool

Users may quickly make amusing graphics using Image Playground by selecting one of three styles: animation, illustration, or sketch. Simple to use and integrated into many apps, such as Messages, is Image Playground. It may also be found in a specific app, which is ideal for experimenting with various ideas and aesthetics.

Additionally, users will be able to eliminate undesired people or objects from photographs using the Clean Up tool.

