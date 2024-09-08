North Korea To Strengthen Nuclear Deterrence Amid Rising Tensions With US

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea has announced plans to bolster its nuclear deterrence capabilities in preparation for a prolonged confrontation with the United States, Azernews reports.

The head of the information department at the DPRK's of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the security situation on the Korean Peninsula is deteriorating due to increasing nuclear war rhetoric from North Korea, the US, and its allies.

Recent nuclear planning simulation exercises conducted by the US and South Korea are viewed by Pyongyang as escalations of military threats against the DPRK. The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized these exercises and US military agreements for worsening regional security.

In response, North Korea aims to enhance its defense capabilities against perceived nuclear threats and blackmail from the US. The ministry has voiced strong concerns about the potential for hostile forces to attempt nuclear attacks and is committed to taking additional measures to prevent such threats.