North Korea To Strengthen Nuclear Deterrence Amid Rising Tensions With US
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
North Korea has announced plans to bolster its nuclear
deterrence capabilities in preparation for a prolonged
confrontation with the United States, Azernews
reports.
The head of the information department at the DPRK's Ministry of
Foreign Affairs emphasized that the security situation on the
Korean Peninsula is deteriorating due to increasing nuclear war
rhetoric from North Korea, the US, and its allies.
Recent nuclear planning simulation exercises conducted by the US
and South Korea are viewed by Pyongyang as escalations of military
threats against the DPRK. The North Korean Ministry of Foreign
Affairs criticized these exercises and US military agreements for
worsening regional security.
In response, North Korea aims to enhance its defense
capabilities against perceived nuclear threats and blackmail from
the US. The ministry has voiced strong concerns about the potential
for hostile forces to attempt nuclear attacks and is committed to
taking additional measures to prevent such threats.
MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108649534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.