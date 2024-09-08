Violence Erupts In Istanbul: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Armed Clash
In Pendik, Istanbul, a dispute broke out between two groups for
unknown reasons, Azernews reports citing Turkish
media.
The discussion quickly escalated into a brawl. As a result of
the incident, 1 person has died and 4 others are injured.
In the Harmandere district, a dispute between the two groups
eventually turned into an armed clash. As a result of the gunfire
exchanged between the groups, 5 people were injured.
Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. After
providing first aid at the scene, the injured were taken to the
hospital. One unidentified person died in the hospital.
Investigation teams are conducting inquiries in the area where the
dispute occurred and are continuing their efforts to apprehend the
suspects.
