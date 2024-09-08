At Prague Rally, Activists Call To Protect Ukrainian Sky, Honor Memory Of War Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, a rally in support of Ukraine was held in the Old Town Square in the capital of the Czech Republic.

This was reported by Prague International , Ukrinform saw.

During the event, activists were holding blue and yellow umbrellas, creating a map of Ukraine, thereby calling to protect the sky over the country from Russian attacks.

The purpose of the rally was also to honor the memory of war victims, including those who died in the Russian strike on a Poltava education facility, which took 55 lives and left over 300 injured.

Shapps calls on UK gov't to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Storm Shadows

The organizers of the event called on Czechia to expand support for Ukraine.

"We would like to show that there are people who care, who are willing to support Ukraine," they said.

Next to the umbrella map of Ukraine, the participants also created the inscription“Let Ukraine Strike Back”. People also held banners saying "Russia is a terrorist state" and "Save Ukraine".

Wrapping up the rally, the organizers played the Ukrainian national anthem.

The event was organized by the Voice of Ukraine initiative, which has also scheduled an event outside the U.S. Embassy in Prague for next week. From Tuesday to Friday, volunteers will hold a "Let Ukraine Strike Back" poster in front of the embassy for an hour from 7:30 to call for more U.S. support for the embattled nation under attack.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier in Australia, rallies were announced with the demand to allow Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia using the weapons provided by Western partners.