Kevin Hart Back In Doha, Spotted In Lusail Marina

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Comedian and Kevin Hart has been back in Doha, sharing snapshots of his evening run at Lusail Marina on social media.

The star posted pictures of himself after a jog along the waterfront, with the striking luxurious Raffle Doha and Fairmont Doha in the background.

The star wrote: ''The best way to relieve stress is to put ur feet to the pavement and just move"

Hart's photos showcased the luxurious hotel's iconic scenery against the backdrop of the marina's calm waters.

Fans and locals are excited by the celebrity sighting, as Hart appears to be enjoying his time in Qatar's beautiful city of Lusail.

The star has previously been in Doha in March for his first show ever in the country, presented by Qatar Airways.

Kevin's presence has created a buzz in Doha, with many speculating on the reason for the comedian's visit to the city.