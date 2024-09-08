Qatari Businesswomen Association To Participate In WTO Public Forum 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) is set to take part in one of this year's most significant international business events, the World Trade Organization's Public Forum. Taking place from September 10 to 13 in Geneva, the forum's theme is "Re-Globalization: Better Trade for a Better World."

This participation underscores QBWA's dedication to empowering women in the global trade sector. The Association will contribute to the forum through two key initiatives: a session focused on leveraging digitalization for women's empowerment and an art by renowned Qatari artist and QBWA board member, Amal Al Aathem.

"Our participation in the WTO Public Forum is a testament to QBWA's commitment to creating an environment where Qatari women can succeed in the global economy," said Vice Chairwoman of QBWA Aisha Alfardan. "This event provides us with a platform to emphasize the vital role digitalization plays in fostering inclusive trade practices that support women entrepreneurs."

QBWA's panel discussion, titled "Empowering Women: Digitalization for Inclusive Trade," will explore how digital technologies can open new avenues for women in global trade. The panelists will discuss strategies to bridge the digital gender divide, enhance women's participation in e-commerce, and use digital tools to overcome traditional barriers. They will also address the expanding role of women in the digital services sector, including fintech, healthcare, education, and professional services.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, QBWA will also host an exclusive art exhibition by renowned Qatari artist and QBWA Board Member, Amal Al Aathem. Titled "Observers," the exhibition invites reflection on the current global landscape through a series of thought-provoking artworks. Al Aathem's works delve into themes of observation and introspection, resonating with the forum's emphasis on rethinking globalization's impact on societies.

Al Aathem commented, "Art provides a unique lens through which we can examine and question the world around us. Observers' is an exploration of these themes, aligning perfectly with the WTO's focus on creating a more inclusive, thoughtful global trade environment."

This dual approach of combining policy discussions with cultural exchange highlights QBWA's holistic strategy to promote the interests of Qatari women on the global stage.

The WTO Public Forum, as the organization's largest annual outreach event, provides a unique platform for diverse stakeholders to shape the future of global trade. With over 2,000 participants expected, it serves as a melting pot of ideas from policymakers, civil society representatives, academics, and business leaders.