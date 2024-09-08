Astana Unveils 'World Of Nomads' At 5Th World Nomadic Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "World of Nomads" ethnoaul was officially opened in Astana as part of the 5th World Nomadic Games, Azernews reports.

This vibrant event offers both residents and visitors a chance to explore the rich culture of nomadic traditions. The ethnoaul features a central square, a folk tent, an open-air museum showcasing nomadic civilizations, sports event areas, national cuisine samples, a main stage, and traditional dwellings from across the country.

Additionally, an Eastern Bazaar is set up with over 200 local artisans presenting their crafts. The ethnoaul will also host concerts and sports events featuring renowned artists and local stars.

The World Nomadic Games, running from September 8 to 13, will see around 2,800 athletes from 89 countries competing for 97 medal sets across 21 sports.