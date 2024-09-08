Astana Unveils 'World Of Nomads' At 5Th World Nomadic Games
The "World of Nomads" ethnoaul was officially opened in Astana
as part of the 5th World Nomadic Games, Azernews
reports.
This vibrant event offers both residents and visitors a chance
to explore the rich culture of nomadic traditions. The ethnoaul
features a central square, a folk music tent, an open-air museum
showcasing nomadic civilizations, sports event areas, national
cuisine samples, a main stage, and traditional dwellings from
across the country.
Additionally, an Eastern Bazaar is set up with over 200 local
artisans presenting their crafts. The ethnoaul will also host
concerts and sports events featuring renowned artists and local
stars.
The World Nomadic Games, running from September 8 to 13, will
see around 2,800 athletes from 89 countries competing for 97 medal
sets across 21 sports.
