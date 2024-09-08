General Staff Update: 95 Clashes Along Frontlines Kurakhove, Pokrovsk Directions The Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 95 combat clashes have taken place on the battlefield, the hottest directions being Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine announced this on Faceboo k, publishing operational information as of 16:00, Sunday, September 8.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding back the Russian offensive. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with air and artillery strikes. Currently, the number of combat clashes has increased to 95. The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The Ukrainian forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent a defense breakthrough," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, today the Russian army has intensified the use of aviation in the border areas of Sumy region. As of now, seven air strikes employing 16 guided air bombs have been launched. Thus, the enemy targeted the settlement of Yampil, Bereza, Bachivsk, Kniazhychi, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske and the city of Sumy.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russians attempted 11 times to storm the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces near Synkivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka; had no success.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked near Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova, and Cherneshchyna. Since the beginning of the day, there have been nine clashes in this direction, three are currently ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk sector, the Russian forces keep on attempting to break through Ukraine's defense, however, the enemy is being rebuffed by the Ukrainian forces. Thus, in the vicinity of Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka, the invaders made five attempts to push Ukrainian units out of their positions, two assaults are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian troops attempted five times to push Ukraine's Defense Forces out of their positions. The enemy's attacks were repulsed near Andriivka and Klishchiivka, three assaults occurred near Maiske, one of them is still ongoing.

ason

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by assault aviation, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian forces 12 times. Currently, the fighting is ongoing near Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the situation remains tense. Fierce battles are underway near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. So far, the enemy has carried out 23 assaults on the Ukrainian positions. Battles are ongoing in six locations.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times throughout the day. The Russians attempted to advance near Krasnohorivka, Dolynivka, Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled two assaults by the Russian troops near Vodiane, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians attempted to advance twice near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne but were repulsed. The enemy also launched an airstrike on Lobkove.

As the General Staff noted, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilize the situation.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 8,960 Russian invaders and 1,136 pieces of enemy's equipment and weapons, as well as 31 missiles, more 300 Russian drones and two air defense systems over this week.