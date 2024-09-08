QFFD Supports USD 4.5 Million QRCS-UNRWA Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: With USD 4.5 million support from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) to aid more than 4,400 beneficiaries, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have signed a partnership agreement to provide cash assistance for Palestinian workers and patients from Gaza currently stuck in the West Bank.

The partnership agreement underscores the commitment of both organizations to providing essential humanitarian aid for one of the most vulnerable populations in the region.

As part of UNRWA's occupied Palestinian territories (oPt) Flash Appeal, these funds will provide vital support for this displaced population, who have been unable to return to Gaza since the outbreak of genocide in the Strip in October 2023.

Acting Director-General of QFFD, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri, said, "we are pleased to support this vital initiative alongside UNRWA and QRCS, reaffirming our commitment to alleviating the suffering of Palestinian refugees. Through strategic partnerships like this, QFFD aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need, ensuring they receive essential humanitarian assistance. This collaboration underscores our ongoing dedication to humanitarian causes globally and our steadfast support for the Palestinian people during these challenging times."

Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed his gratitude for the timely assistance from QFFD and QRCS. "Thousands of Palestinian refugees from Gaza remain trapped in the West Bank, stuck in a painful limbo, and cut off from their loved ones and livelihoods. As war rages on in Gaza and violence surges in the West Bank, support from partners like QRCS and QFFD makes it possible for UNRWA to help those in the greatest need," he said.

Secretary-General of QRCS, Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, reiterated the organization's dedication to supporting humanitarian causes globally.

"QRCS is always at the forefront of humanitarian aid efforts in Palestine," Al Emadi said, adding, "for years now, we have been working with UNRWA on various projects to improve the living conditions of Palestinian people and enhance their resilience. This grant is another valuable contribution by our strategic donor and partner QFFD, which has greatly helped make a real difference in millions of lives worldwide."

