India Sending Envoy To Moscow To Discuss Peace Efforts Amid Russia's War On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) National Security Adviser to the Prime of India, Ajit Doval, will visit Moscow to discuss "peace efforts" aimed at resolving Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

That's according to India Today , Ukrinform reports.

"National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will visit Moscow from September 10 to 11, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir and discuss peace efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war,” sources informed India Today TV.

As the Indian publication notes, the adviser will participate in the BRICS meeting of national security advisers. He will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and discuss peace efforts aimed at settling Russia's war against Ukraine.

Doval will also hold bilateral meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts with the possibility of following up on the discussions from the July summit in Moscow.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine on August 23.

In Kyiv, he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, four documents were signed in the fields of healthcare, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture.

Also, following the visit, a joint statement was published.