Israeli Northern Region Hit By 50 Shells From Lebanon
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that northern regions
of the country were targeted by approximately 50 shells fired from
Lebanese territory, Azernews reports citing
IDF.
The attacks occurred in two phases: around 05:35 this morning,
with about 30 shells detected in the Upper Galilee area after
sirens were triggered, and another barrage of 20 shells fired
between 00:57 and 02:39 at Kiryat Shmona.
The IDF's air defense system successfully intercepted several
shells, with the remainder landing in open areas. Fortunately,
there were no injuries reported from either incident.
MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108649537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.