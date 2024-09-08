Karamah Crossing Closed In Both Directions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Sept 8 (Petra) – The Karamah Crossing, situated east of Jericho, has been shut in both directions as of Sunday. The closure affects all movement between Jordan and the Palestinian territories.Nathmi Mhana, Director General of the Palestinian Authority's Crossings and Borders Department, confirmed that the crossing remains completely closed with no current details on when it might reopen.Simultaneously, Israeli forces have heightened their military presence at the checkpoint on the eastern approach to Jericho. This escalation follows a reported shooting incident at the crossing, which Israeli media says resulted in the killing of three Israelis.