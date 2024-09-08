Bolivia Declares Nationwide State Of Emergency Due To Forest Fires

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Bolivian has declared a state of emergency across the country in response to widespread forest fires, Azernews reports.

Defense Edmundo Noviglio announced the measure, citing severe air pollution and a "sanitary danger" due to the fires.

President Luis Arce noted on social that emergency teams have been deployed to assist affected populations, firefighters, and volunteers. So far, medical aid has been provided to 6,162 people in the Pando department.

Authorities have requested international assistance as they contend with 72 active fires that have scorched 3.8 million hectares of land.