Bolivia Declares Nationwide State Of Emergency Due To Forest Fires
The Bolivian government has declared a state of emergency across
the country in response to widespread forest fires,
Defense Minister Edmundo Noviglio announced the measure, citing
severe air pollution and a "sanitary danger" due to the fires.
President Luis Arce noted on social media that emergency teams
have been deployed to assist affected populations, firefighters,
and volunteers. So far, medical aid has been provided to 6,162
people in the Pando department.
Authorities have requested international assistance as they
contend with 72 active fires that have scorched 3.8 million
hectares of land.
