Typhoon 'Yagi' Hits Northern Vietnam: At Least 14 Dead And 180 Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Typhoon "Yagi" has struck northern Vietnam, resulting in at least 14 deaths and over 180 injuries, Azernews reports citing the National Committee for Combating Emergency Situations and Search and Rescue.

The storm has heavily impacted the capital, Hanoi, and several port cities. It caused significant damage, including the destruction of more than 400 power transmission towers and 27 substations, leading to widespread electricity outages.

Additionally, over 121,000 hectares of farmland were flooded, and 38 ships and fishing boats were reported missing.