Typhoon 'Yagi' Hits Northern Vietnam: At Least 14 Dead And 180 Injured
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Typhoon "Yagi" has struck northern Vietnam, resulting in at
least 14 deaths and over 180 injuries, Azernews
reports citing the National Committee for Combating Emergency
Situations and Search and Rescue.
The storm has heavily impacted the capital, Hanoi, and several
port cities. It caused significant damage, including the
destruction of more than 400 power transmission towers and 27
substations, leading to widespread electricity outages.
Additionally, over 121,000 hectares of farmland were flooded,
and 38 ships and fishing boats were reported missing.
MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108649538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.