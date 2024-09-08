Armenian Girl Hasmik's Love For Azerbaijani: Defeat Plunges Nation Into New Ethnic War

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNews
Everyone asks how an Armenian girl can speak
Azerbaijani...
Hi, I am Hasmik, I am Armenian and I was born in
Yerevan
I can speak 5 languages, and one of them is
Azerbaijani
And actually, there is an interesting story about Azerbaijan
that my mother and grandparents told me
First of all the father of my grandfather is an Armenian
from Baku
And my grandmother is Armenian from Garabagh and my
grandmother lived and studied in Baku (for a while)
And the family of my grandmother lived in Baku till
1990s
And there is a story that my grandmother and grandfather met
in Baku for the first time.
I was born in Irevan, but lived in Turkiye 13-14 years. That
is why I speak Turkish very well. And that time I spoke Azerbaijani
a little bit.
And after 2021 I was interested in Azerbaijani and I started
learning by myself. And my Azerbaijani friends helped me a
lot.
And I want to say that after knowing Turkish, it is easy to
learn the Azerbaijani language, and after learning 2-3 years I can
speak with Azerbaijani people in their mother tongue
Although this monologue is heard from the mouth of a simple
Armenian girl, behind it one can see a great historical and ethnic
struggle against the Turkic nation. Of course, if we consider each
sentence more carefully...
Let's make a short analysis of what this Armenian girl said:
This girl named Hasmik says that everyone asks how she can speak
Azerbaijani so fluently. In fact, it is Hasmik herself who created
the question, and by posing that question, she tries to clarify her
main goals. Her main goal is to focus on Azerbaijani Turkish rather
than Turkish. This young Armenian girl, who says that she has lived
in Turkiye for about 14 years, says that after
2021 , she started to take a deeper interest in the
Azerbaijani language. Hasmik, who first presents the love story of
her grandparents, then turns the conversation to her interest in
language.
Yes, according to Hasmik, learning Azerbaijani Turkish is very
easy. Because one of the Persian writers once said about the
Turkish language being the language of courage and bravery:
Lahzi Farsi Shakar ast, Lahzi Turki Honer ast (Persian is
sugar, but Turkish is bravery).
Hasmik devotes herself to the service of the entire Armenian
people by learning the language of bravery. Her intention to learn
this language certainly has historical and political significance.
This is not the first Armenian who is so eager to learn Azerbaijani
Turkish after the next biggest defeats of Armenia in history.
At one time, during the Ottoman period, Armenians were very
eager to learn the Turkish language. For example, at the end of the
19th century during the Ottoman period, Armen Karo (Karekin
Pastermadjian), who was a member of the Federation of Armenian
Revolutionaries, did not even hesitate to share his wife with the
officials in order to seize the Ottoman Banks. Hasmik is
young and has managed to stand out a little in the Armenian
community, that is, this girl is confident that she will be
successful in her future career with her language
skills.
The processes after 2020 deprived the Armenians of tactical
attacks on all fronts. Whether in the press, lobbying, or on the
battlefield, Armenians everywhere realized that they are powerless
in front of Azerbaijani Turks. Now, the only way is to create an
army of those who are slightly different and attractive with their
appearance. This is the beginning of a new ethnic war.
