Armenian Girl Hasmik's Love For Azerbaijani: Defeat Plunges Nation Into New Ethnic War

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AzerNews

Everyone asks how an Armenian girl can speak Azerbaijani...

Hi, I am Hasmik, I am Armenian and I was born in Yerevan

I can speak 5 languages, and one of them is Azerbaijani

And actually, there is an interesting story about Azerbaijan that my mother and grandparents told me

First of all the father of my grandfather is an Armenian from Baku

And my grandmother is Armenian from Garabagh and my grandmother lived and studied in Baku (for a while)

And the family of my grandmother lived in Baku till 1990s

And there is a story that my grandmother and grandfather met in Baku for the first time.

I was born in Irevan, but lived in Turkiye 13-14 years. That is why I speak Turkish very well. And that time I spoke Azerbaijani a little bit.

And after 2021 I was interested in Azerbaijani and I started learning by myself. And my Azerbaijani friends helped me a lot.

And I want to say that after knowing Turkish, it is easy to learn the Azerbaijani language, and after learning 2-3 years I can speak with Azerbaijani people in their mother tongue

Although this monologue is heard from the mouth of a simple Armenian girl, behind it one can see a great historical and ethnic struggle against the Turkic nation. Of course, if we consider each sentence more carefully...

Let's make a short analysis of what this Armenian girl said: This girl named Hasmik says that everyone asks how she can speak Azerbaijani so fluently. In fact, it is Hasmik herself who created the question, and by posing that question, she tries to clarify her main goals. Her main goal is to focus on Azerbaijani Turkish rather than Turkish. This young Armenian girl, who says that she has lived in Turkiye for about 14 years, says that after 2021 , she started to take a deeper interest in the Azerbaijani language. Hasmik, who first presents the love story of her grandparents, then turns the conversation to her interest in language.

Yes, according to Hasmik, learning Azerbaijani Turkish is very easy. Because one of the Persian writers once said about the Turkish language being the language of courage and bravery: Lahzi Farsi Shakar ast, Lahzi Turki Honer ast (Persian is sugar, but Turkish is bravery).

Hasmik devotes herself to the service of the entire Armenian people by learning the language of bravery. Her intention to learn this language certainly has historical and political significance. This is not the first Armenian who is so eager to learn Azerbaijani Turkish after the next biggest defeats of Armenia in history.

At one time, during the Ottoman period, Armenians were very eager to learn the Turkish language. For example, at the end of the 19th century during the Ottoman period, Armen Karo (Karekin Pastermadjian), who was a member of the Federation of Armenian Revolutionaries, did not even hesitate to share his wife with the officials in order to seize the Ottoman Banks. Hasmik is young and has managed to stand out a little in the Armenian community, that is, this girl is confident that she will be successful in her future career with her language skills.

The processes after 2020 deprived the Armenians of tactical attacks on all fronts. Whether in the press, lobbying, or on the battlefield, Armenians everywhere realized that they are powerless in front of Azerbaijani Turks. Now, the only way is to create an army of those who are slightly different and attractive with their appearance. This is the beginning of a new ethnic war.