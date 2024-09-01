Kuwait Amir Condoles With Sudan Over Flood Victims
KUWAIT, Sep 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday, a cable of condolences to the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, First Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' of flash flood victims victims caused by Arbaat dam's collapse, which lead to fatalities and injuries, and the destruction of public facilities and properties.
His Highness the Amir wished the injured a speedy and full recovery, hoping that the officials in the country would be able to overcome the effects of this natural disaster. (end)
