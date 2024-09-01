Bengaluru Preview for ELECRAMA 2025: Record Startup Participation and Focus on New Energies

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Bengaluru – August 30th, 2024: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry, hosted the southern region preview of ELECRAMA in Bengaluru today. With a projected attendance of over 1,100 exhibitors, 400,000 visitors, 15,000 B2B meetings, 600+ hosted buyers from 80 countries, and 10+ country pavilions, the 16th edition of ELECRAMA, the World’s Largest Electrical show promises to be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before.

During the preview event in Bengaluru, industry leaders, startup communities, stakeholders, and government officials gathered to discuss the future of the electrical and allied electronics sector in Karnataka. The event emphasized the immense potential for growth in renewable energy, new energies,e-mobility, battery storage, and charging infrastructure.

IEEMA announced the opening of application for its exclusive Startup program ‘Electraverse Sparks’, with a target of 3x participation of Startups than the last edition. “In the previous edition, over one-fourth of participating startups were from this region. This year, we are tripling our target and expect even greater representation from Bengaluru and Karnataka overall. Startups are the heart of the transformation we aim to drive in the electrical and allied electronics sector,” said Sunil Singhvi, President-Elect, IEEMA.

"Bengaluru is not just a city but a powerhouse of innovation and technology. Hosting the ELECRAMA 2025 preview here is a testament to the city's critical role in shaping the future of India's power sector," said Shridhar Gokhale, Chairman, IEEMA Southern Region."We are excited about the tremendous potential that Karnataka offers, especially in the areas of e-mobility, battery storage, and new energy solutions."

The Bengaluru event underscored the importance of new energies and electric vehicles (EVs), reflecting IEEMA’s commitment to sustainability and technological advancement. "Our focus on new energies, EV infrastructure, and battery storage at ELECRAMA 2025 will set the stage for transformative changes in the power sector," added Vikram Gandotra, Vice President of IEEMA and Chairman of ELECRAMA 2025.

During the roadshow, IEEMA reiterated its focus on innovation and opportunity in the electrical and allied electronics sector. The association set an ambitious membership target to increase participation from various sectors. IEEMA sees huge potential for growth of e-mobility, battery storage & charging infrastructure and new energies and expects these to drive the next wave of growth for the power sector. These closely align with goals of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

ELECRAMA 2025, the World’s Largest Electrical show, is scheduled to take place from February 22nd to 26th, Greater Noida, is anticipated to be a pivotal event for the electrical and allied electronics industry.

The Bengaluru preview sets an exciting tone for ELECRAMA 2025, promising a series of enlightening sessions and exhibitions that will highlight the latest in electrical and electronics technology.





