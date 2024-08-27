Contact Insurance Brokerage Launches New App For Seamless Insurance Management

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Contact Insurance Brokerage, a subsidiary of Contact Holding, has launched a new mobile application designed to enhance customer experience through a comprehensive suite of digital services. The app aims to simplify the management of insurance policies, claims processing, and direct communication with the company.

The new app allows customers to view their active and expired insurance policies using their Egyptian national ID number and download a copy of the policy directly. It also features a car claim tracking system, enables the easy submission of new claims, and provides access to a comprehensive history of previous claims.

In addition to car insurance, customers can submit and track medical claims seamlessly. The app includes a service for renewing policies to ensure continuous coverage and offers a direct medical consultation service. Users can also contact an insurance broker via WhatsApp during official working hours.

Customers can apply for new insurance policies by filling out a simple form within the app. The app also includes a personalized health and wellness notification system, helping users remember medication doses and providing customized notifications for women's health. A section dedicated to health articles and tips promotes health awareness and encourages customers to improve their daily habits.

“The launch of this app is a true reflection of our deep commitment to providing insurance services that meet our customers' aspirations and keep pace with the latest digital technology trends,” said Nehal Break, Chairwoman of Contact Insurance Brokerage.

“We understand that the digital age has changed how people interact with their services, which is why we are dedicated to ensuring our services are advanced and user-friendly. This application enables us to offer a comprehensive experience that enhances policy and claims management and improves communication with our customers more quickly and effectively.”

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, affirmed the app's alignment with the company's ambitious strategy for digital transformation in the insurance and financial services sector.

“At Contact Financial Holding, we are committed to staying abreast of the latest technological developments and providing innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs and offer them an exceptional experience in managing insurance and claims. This app reflects our deep commitment to innovation and strengthens our position as a leading provider of a comprehensive suite of financial services in the Egyptian market. This launch is a significant strategic step in enhancing our ability to offer distinguished insurance services integrated with our leading financial products, contributing to delivering real value to our customers and supporting their financial growth and development,” he said.