‘Munjya’ Chose Me Rather Than The Other Way Round: Abhay Verma

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Abhay Verma, whose horror-comedy hit 'Munjya' has landed on OTT now, has shared that for him, the coming to him was somewhat like a spiritual intervention.

Set against the backdrop of Pune and Konkan, 'Munjya' revolves around Bittu (played by Abhay Verma) who is head over heels in love with Bela (played by Sharvari), but when he goes to his hometown, he discovers his past and ancestral history wrapped around demons and paranormal activities unknown to him.

Talking about the film, Abhay said,“I think 'Munjya' chose me and not the other way around. Any creative endeavour like such is too big to choose... It's more than spiritual for me and with Bittu being loved in such a big way, it felt as if my prayers were being answered by the audience as the almighty."

He added,“I'm excited to realise that this family is only going to get bigger as Disney+ Hotstar seems just the platform for it. Apart from thanking Dinesh sir, Aditya sir, and Amar sir for their constant support, I'd join my hands and thank the audience who made the film cross the Rs 100 crore mark."

The movie is a hat tip to the revered Indian folklore with themes such as unrequited love, consent and a reflection of modern society at its core.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Munjya' also stars Sharvari and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

Sharvari said, "I was filled with immense pride and joy seeing the love the film received from everyone. It was a moment of honour looking at Aditya Sarpotdar sir's long-standing vision of finding the true audience and being a mediator where I get a chance to play and experience what a modern woman is, and what she stands for in today's times."

“It is the one film that has given me so many things to cherish, right from the execution of Taras and playing a character like Bela. To share the screen with Abhay and Mona Mam has been such a good learning experience," she added.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, 'Munjya' is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.