Goon Attacks TN Cop With Sickle, Shot And Captured

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) A notorious criminal, who attacked a Sub-Inspector of with a sickle in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on Monday while trying to evade arrest, was apprehended after being shot in his lower limb by the police in retaliatory action, officials said.

Thoothukudi Selvan, 42, who faces 28 cases across the state including murder, attacked the police while they tried to apprehend him.

According to police, Selvam attacked a person and robbed him of Rs 3,000 on Sunday. A police team, acting on a tip-off, reached his hideout at a place near Theroor in Suchindram in Kanniyakumari, but Selvam attacked Sub Inspector Libi Paulraj with a sickle and he received a deep cut on his arm.

The police officer immediately fired at Selvam's knee and the police nabbed him.

Both the police official and the criminal are admitted at the Kanniyakumari government hospital.

Kanniyakumari's Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravathanam said that Selvan was booked in 28 criminal cases, including 6 murders, across the state.

Since the past few months, attacks by criminals have been on the rise with killings and counter-killings taking place in the state.

BSP's Tamil Nadu state President and lawyer K. Armstrong was murdered on July 5 by a group of youths when he was with his friends and relatives including his brother.

Police swiftly acted and arrested 22 people, including many from mainstream political parties.

The murder of Armstrong was considered as a retaliation for the murder of criminal Arcot Suresh in June 2023. Among the arrested for the BSP leader's murder was Ponnai V. Balu, the younger brother of Suresh.

One of the accused, Thiruvengadam, who was taken by the police to unearth the weapons that were used to assassinate Armstrong, tried to escape from police custody, but police opened fire at him and killed him immediately.

The Tamil Nadu Police and the M.K. Stalin-led state government have been facing brickbats following a series of attacks by goons, and there was harsh public criticism after the murder of Armstrong.