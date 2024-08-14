Istanbul Jet secures 118th position in Capital 500 Türkiye list

(MENAFN) Istanbul Jet, a Turkish fuel services firm, has secured the 118th position in Capital Magazine's prestigious 'Türkiye's Top 500 Private Companies' list. The company, which specializes in aviation and fuel services, has been recognized for its significant contributions to the sector. According to a statement released by Istanbul Jet on Monday, the firm's high standards in service provision have helped it achieve this notable ranking.



Huseyin Latifoglu, the CEO of Istanbul Jet, emphasized the company's ambition to become a global leader in its field. He highlighted that Istanbul Jet ranks 23rd within the energy-oil sector and has established a strong market presence across Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East. The company has plans to expand further by investing in storage facilities in Central Europe to boost its international sales volume.



Latifoglu also announced that Istanbul Jet will soon inaugurate a new jet fuel storage facility in Dalaman, located in the southwestern province of Mugla. This facility, valued at over €4 million, is expected to enhance the company's operational capabilities. In terms of financial performance, Istanbul Jet reported a 40 percent increase in sales volume and a 21 percent rise in turnover in 2023 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company has achieved a 21 percent growth in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.



The CEO noted that jet fuel constitutes 90 percent of Istanbul Jet's sales, with land fuel accounting for 8 percent and marine fuel 2 percent. Despite the challenges, the company is targeting a 15 percent growth in sales volume for the current year. This ambitious goal reflects Istanbul Jet's ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position and expand its global footprint.

