Indian Couture Week 2024: Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal In Falguni Shane Peacock's Rang Mahal Collection 

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Photos: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have shared new photos of themselves wearing Falguni Shane Peacock's Rang Mahal collection as showstoppers at India Couture Week 2024's concluding show.



Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna ended Indian Couture Week 2024, looking lovely in Falguni Shane Peacock. Check out some photographs of their chemistry, which fans will see in the upcoming 'Chhava'.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna stole the show at the Indian Couture Week 2024 finale. Rashmika's ivory lehenga adorned with crystals matched Vicky's gold-toned sherwani outfit. The actress's minimalist accessories and sparkly makeup added to the glamour factor.

The two actors, who will soon be sharing the screen together, walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock. Sharing the photos, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "An evening spent in honouring and celebrating our cultural heritage! Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia @swadesh_online @fdciofficial for making us a small part of such an incredible show. @falgunipeacock & @shanepeacock... you geniuses!!! What stunning pieces you guys created. Hats off to team #Swadesh for bringing traditional handwoven fabrics to the forefront of fashion. We thank the lovely people who turned up for the show for their love and warmth. @rashmika_mandanna and me, truly can't wait for the world to see a lot more of us together very soon! (sic)."

Rashmika wore a cold-shoulder blouse with an exquisitely embroidered skirt. A dupatta thrown over her left shoulder completed the look. Vicky, on the other hand, wore an embroidered jacket, a white kurta, and jeans.

According to Falguni Shane Peacock's official website, the Rang Mahal collection honours India's cultural variety with icons like parrots, peacocks, and palaces. The collection is inspired by India's regal past, with opulent silks, rich velvet, and elaborate embroidery.



Rashmika's next projects include Sukumar's Pushpa 2, Sekhar Kammula's Kubera, and A.R. Murugadoss' Sikandar. Vicky, who has received praise for his outstanding dancing movements in Anand Tiwari's Bad News song Tauba Tauba, is going to star in Laxman Utekar's next historical film Chhaava.