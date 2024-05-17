Weather Updates: Heatwave Alert In Delhi And Other Regions, Rainfall In THESE Southern States. Check IMD Predictions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several Indian states will be hit by brutal heatwaves in the upcoming days with maximum temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius as per the latest predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The weather monitoring agency warned that severe heatwave conditions are very likely in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from May 18 to 21.A fresh heatwave spell will commence over east and central India from Saturday Met Office issued a red alert for west Rajasthan, stressing the need for \"extreme care for vulnerable people\".Heatwave alert: Delhi's Najafgarh warmest in India at 47.4 degrees CelsiusIt issued an orange alert for Haryana, Punjab, east Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat and emphasised \"high health concern\" for vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases warned of an increased likelihood of heat-related illnesses in people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaging in heavy work Nadu news: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls | WatchThe threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches rainfall projections:IMD predictions say that rainfall activity will occur in several districts of Kerala between May 18 and 20 due to the likely prevalence of strong westerly and southwesterly winds in the region forming in Bay of Bengal expected to hit THESE states from May 23IMD has issued an orange alert for Palakkad and Malappuram on May 18, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki on May 19, and in seven districts of the state for May 20. The weather agency also issued an orange alert in seven districts of the state for May 21, a projection of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds till May 20 has also been made by the IMD MeT department said that squally weather with strong winds is likely along and off the southern Kerala coast and advised fishermen in those areas not to venture into the sea from May 18 to 20 crops in trouble as scorching heat sucks up reservoir watersApart from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh may also get respite from the heat in the upcoming days Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh till May 20 Meteorological Department forecast gusty winds up to speeds of 50 km per hour (kmph).The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain is likely at many places of the state with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places in Tamil Nadu till May 20, it said the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.

