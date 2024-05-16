Jordan King: Horrific War On Gaza Calls Int'l Treaties Into Question

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan affirmed on Thursday that the Arab reality is painful and unprecedented amid the tragedy of the Gaza Strip due to the horrifif war that has called all international treaties and charters into question.

King Abdullah delivered his speech at the opening of the 33rd Arab League summit in Manama, in which he said what Gaza is being subjected to will only bring forth more violence and conflict.

He called on the world to bear responsibility and end this seven-decade long war on humanity that only Palestinians are suffering, and to pave the way for future generations to build a prosperous, peaceful and stable Arab world.

The Jordanian King also called for intensifying efforts to support the Palestinian government in carrying out its objectives and support the Palestinians until they are granted their freedoms and their state is established as an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He emphasized the importance of continuing the support of the UNRWA in light of their crucial role of delivering essential humanitarian aid to Gaza, as his country and its partners have been doing. (pickup previous)

