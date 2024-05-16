Russian Troops Advanced No More Than Eight Kilometers In Northern Kharkiv Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have advanced no more than eight kilometers from the international border in the northern Kharkiv region and currently appear to be prioritizing the creation of a "buffer zone".

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in its latest repor , according to Ukrinform.

Experts note that the tempo of Russian offensive operations in northern Kharkiv Oblast continues to decrease after Russian forces initially seized areas that Ukrainian officials have now confirmed were less defended.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian military officials stated that Ukrainian forces have partially stabilized the situation in the northern Kharkiv region bordering Russia.

Ukrainian Khortytsia Group of Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn stated that Russian forces are attempting to make tactical gains near Lukyantsi and Vovchansk to create footholds for future advances, but that Ukrainian counterattacks and artillery and drone strikes are preventing Russian forces from gaining a foothold in these areas.

Kharkiv Region Administration officials stated on May 15 that constant Russian shelling makes it impossible for Ukrainian forces to establish fortifications within three to five kilometers of the international border in Kharkiv region and that Ukrainian forces constructed the first and second lines of defense about 12 to 13 kilometers and 20 kilometers from the international border, respectively.

ISW currently assesses that Russian forces have advanced no more than eight kilometers from the international border in the northern Kharkiv region.

“Russian forces have been able to make tactical advances in northern Kharkiv Oblast since May 10 in areas where Ukrainian forces purposefully did not establish significant defensive lines and currently appear to be prioritizing the creation of a "buffer zone" over a deep penetration into Kharkiv Oblast,” the report says.

ISW noted that Russian forces operating in Russia could easily conduct artillery strikes against Ukrainian defensive positions close to the international border, and Western prohibitions on the use of Western-provided weapons systems for strikes against rear Russian areas across the border make potential fixed Ukrainian defensive positions close to the international border“vulnerable and possibly indefensible”.

As reported, on the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian defense forces had managed to partially stabilize the situation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.

Photo credit: Anadolu Ajansy