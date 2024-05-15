Prisoner Escapes In France After Two Officers Shot Dead

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A van carrying a prisoner was attacked in the Land department innorthern France.

The French publication "Le Figaro" wrote that the prisoner wasbrought from the city of Rouen.

The attackers were in Audi and BMW cars. They shot dead twoprison employees who took part in taking the prisoner, three otherswere seriously injured.

After the attack, the prisoner escaped.

According to BFM TV, the escaped prisoner is 30 years old. Lastweek, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a series ofrobberies. He was also convicted of attempted murder inSaint-Etienne-du-Rouvre and manslaughter in Marseille in June 2022 of murder.