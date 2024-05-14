Discover Constructing New Wor(L)Ds, A Saint-Gobain Podcast

(MENAFN- 3BL) Constructing New Wor(l)ds, our new podcast series on sustainable construction

The construction sector is at the crossroads of major contemporary issues: the climate crisis, the energy emergency, rapid urbanization and the social challenge of decent housing, as well as the need to protect natural resources. Our podcast series, Constructing New Wor(l)ds and The Hidden Power of Materials, explore a world in the throes of change.

Cogeneration, Anthropocene, Xeriscaping, Embedded Carbon, eco-materials... The evolution of our vocabulary - with the invention of new words - reveals our desire to think differently, to reinvent housing and the city, to build a more sustainable world. But what are the realities behind these words and phrases? Constructing new Wor(l)ds deciphers twenty words important to the world of sustainable construction.

That's what you'll discover in the latest episode of the "Constructing New Wor(l)ds" podcast series by Saint-Gobain!

Listen here: Constructing New Wor(l)ds, our new podcast series on sustainable construction

