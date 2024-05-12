War Update: 155 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine reports 155 combat engagements along the frontlines over the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched 13 missile attacks and 118 airstrikes, as well as 120 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties were confirmed as apartment blocks and private households, as well as other infrastructure objects, were hit.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no significant changes observed as no Russian offensive groupings are being formed.

Sivershchyna axis: near Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains military presence across the border, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and targeting populated areas from Russian territory. The enemy launched an air strike at Sumy outskirts.

Kharkiv axis: twith air support, the Russians launched 12 assaults in the areas of Strelecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinikove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Pylna, Vovchansk, and Buhruvatka of Kharkiv region. Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Vilcha, Liptsi, Lyman, Izbytske, Vesele, Petrivka, Kozacha Lopan, Synelnikove, Hlyboke, Shyroke, and Vovchanski Khutory of Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk axis: Ukrainian forces repelled 19 assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Novoiehorivka, and Ivanivka settlements of Kharkiv region; as well as in Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical positions. Tverdohlibove and Serhiyivka in Luhansk region were hit by Russian airstrikes.

Lyman axis: the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebryanske forestry of Luhansk region; as well as near Novosadove and Terny, Donetsk region.

Siversk axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks near Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Viymka, and Rozlovka of Donetsk region.

Kramatorsk axis, Ukraine's troops repelled 27 assaults in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and Novyi in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with air support, tried to improve their tactical positions. A Russian airstrike targeted the village of Kurdiumivka, Donetsk region.

Toretsk axis: no enemy assaults were reported although Russian airstrikes targeted Severne and New York in Donetsk region.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukraine's defenders repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Kalynove, Novo-oleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netaylove of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with air support, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their defense lines. Russian airstrikes targeted Karlivka, Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Prohres, and Novohrodivka of Donetsk region.

Kurakhiv axis: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Solodke, Krasnohorivka, and Vodiane, where the enemy, with air support, 10 times tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

Vremivka axis: Ukraine repelled 16 attacks near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with air support, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with the support of combat aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in the Robotyne area of Zaporizhzhia region. A Russian airstrike targeted Storozheve in Donetsk region and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhya region.

axis: the enemy does not give up its intention to push back Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, where five Russian attacks were repelled near Krynky, Kherson region. A Russian airstrike hit the area near Antonivka, Kherson region.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the invasion force along the entire line of battle.

According to an updated report, the Ukrainian Air Force and missile force units hit three anti-aircraft warfare systems, two artillery systems, two radars, and nine manpower clusters.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's combat losses over the past day increased by 1,260.