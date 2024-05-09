Al Khater Meets Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye H E Yasin Ekrem Serim in Mersin yesterday. Al Khater also met Their Excellencies Deputy Interior Minister Munir Karaloglu, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan, and Head of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority Okay Memis, on the sideline of a business lunch in Mersin yesterday. They discussed cooperation between the two countries. They also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the developments in Syria.