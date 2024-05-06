Peace Progress In S Caucasus Undermines Plans Of West

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

In recent days, the fastest progress towards the peace treatybetween Azerbaijan and Armenia has been a concern for someanti-Azerbaijan forces. While the Armenian authorities say they areready for peace with Azerbaijan, the opposition forces in thecountry go the extra mile to hamper it.

Thus, protests against the return of 4 villages of Gazakh regionto Azerbaijan are being held in Tavush. Local residents blockedroads in Tavush province, including the highway to Georgia and theYerevan-Goyche road.

The institution that supports these protests the most is theAll-Armenian Church. It is interesting that an enterprise, whichshould instill peace and kindness in people, meddles in politicsand creates tension in the region. It should be noted that sinceApril, under the leadership of Bagrat Galstyan, Archbishop of theTavush Diocese of Armenia, opposition slogans have been raisedagainst Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

This coincides with the time when Pashinyan agreed to returnAzerbaijan's 4 villages, which have been under Armenian occupationfor over 30 years.

It seems that the church is not out of control, and some otherforces are behind it to oppose the authorities.

At this point, all suppositions focus on the West. It should notbe forgotten that the signing of the peace agreement in the regionworries the West the most.

If we look at history, the basis of the wars of two historicalTurkish states, the Safavid and Ottoman empires, which resulted inhuge losses, was due to the agency networks and insidious plans ofthe West. For many years, two great powers fought a war; humanlives and material resources were mobilised, and as a result, bothsides suffered. Taking advantage of this tension, Western kingdomstried to conduct a policy of expansion in the region.

Even in modern times, the West remains faithful to its traditionand tries to coerce the Armenian people to war in order to hinderthe development and peace initiatives for the security of the SouthCaucasus.

The West, which once condemned the activities of Russianpeacekeepers in Garabagh, is now, for some reason, upset byMoscow's premature withdrawal from the region. It even wantspeacekeeping forces to return to Garabagh. Thus, Senior expert atthe Carnegie Endowment and specialist on Garabagh Tomas De Waalsays Russian peacekeepers should have stayed in Garabagh.

Because the presence of peacekeepers in Garabagh created ampleconditions for Western intervention in the region, Russia seemedlike a potential threat in the region. Today, the West has to putan end to its dreams about the region.

It should not be forgotten that the conclusion of the peacetreaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia guarantees development inmany areas.

First of all, if there is no war or conflict in the region,there is no need for the mediation of external forces. This meansthat Azerbaijan and Armenia will not only recognise their bordersbut will also start cooperating within the framework of the opendoor principle. So, is the West happy or sad about it?

Secondly, Armenia's signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijanwill contribute to its relations with Turkiye, and the borders willopen, which will massively affect Armenia's economic structure. Onthe other hand, Armenia will also benefit from Azerbaijan's giantoil and gas projects as well as its projects, in green energy.

Thirdly, and most importantly, the development of Armenia in theregion will undermine the plans of colonialist countries likeFrance to influence the South Caucasus for evil purposes. Yerevanwill no longer have to be a toy for other countries.

Undoubtedly, the signing of the peace treaty in the region willcontribute a lot to Armenia as well as Azerbaijan and the SouthCaucasus as a whole.

However, the listed facts are not in the interest of the West economic and social development of the South Caucasus will notbe though as good intention by some Western countries pursuingcolonialist policy.

For example, political analyst Thomas De Waal, who made astatement to the Armenians, demonstrated that he belongs to thiscategory in every sense. He said that neither the West nor he issatisfied with the current situation in the South Caucasus, in his comment on De Waal's statement, British expert NeilWatson has called him biased. Watson added that de Waal is actuallyaware of the real situation in South Caucasus.

"Thomas de Waal, despite being an acknowledged expert on theSouth Caucasus, has repeatedly proven that he has biasedsympathies, publicly regarding Azerbaijan as the aggressor in theGarabagh conflict. The fact is that he is fully aware that,following the withdrawal of the so-called Russian 'peacekeepers',Armenia sits completely isolated in the South Caucasus and is dutybound to comply with requests from Azerbaijan, which hassophisticated weaponry and the support of Israel and Turkiye.

He clearly believes that there is a risk that Azerbaijan willnow try to invade the remainder of Armenia, despite President IlhamAliyev repeatedly pledging that this is not an objective, the so-called 'peacekeeping' troops will now beredeployed in Ukraine, thereby making resolution of that problemeven more difficult and challenging," the expert added.

He also said that Azerbaijan is no longer under the influence ofSoviet Union and never will be under the influence of NATO and EUeither.

"Europe is seeing to establish an outpost in the former SovietUnion that was formerly unavailable. Clearly Azerbaijan, havingutilised the Russian expansionist mentality to its advantage for ashort period, is never going to come under the direct influence ofthe EU or NATO," Watson noted.

The expert said that Armenia is using this situation and canbecome a satellite of European Union in the South Caucasus.

"Armenia, a Christian country with negligible resources, adwindling population and widespread diaspora in the US and France,particularly, can become an EU satellite in the South Caucasus andin the former Soviet space, particularly now that Russianinvolvement has been virtually been eliminated. Furthermore, the EUis keen to support Prime Minister Pashinyan and his anti-Russianstance, rather than a possibly pro-Russian future successor," hestressed.

Talking about the protest that is ongoing in Tavush, expertnoted that Armenians want to gain foreign media's attention.

"I do believe they are taking place to garner western supportand gain coverage from the western media in the hope of furtherdelaying the signing of a peace treaty on a purely bilateral basisbetween Azerbaijan and Armenia," N. Watson concluded.