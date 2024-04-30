(MENAFN- Baystreet) AbraSilver, Newcore, Alphamin at 52-Week Highs on News

Highlander, Basin, Sitka at 52-Week Highs on News Highlander Silver Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Tuesday. Highlander has negotiated a $9.2-million fully subscribed offering of common shares with members of the Lundin family, Richard Warke and Eric Sprott.Basin Uranium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Tuesday. Basin provided an update on permitting for the Company's flagship Chord uranium project in South Dakota. A permit application was submitted in March, which would allow for the drilling of up to 50 holes totaling up to 35,000 feet.Sitka Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Tuesday. Sitka has entered into amending agreements to acquire a 100% ownership in the RC and BeeBop properties two of the underlying properties that comprise the Company's road accessible, 386 square kilometre RC Gold Project located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt.Solitario Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.04 Tuesday. Solitario report that the United States Forest Service today has issued a Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact under the provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act for Solitario's proposed drilling program on its Golden Crest project in South Dakota. With this positive decision, the Company plans to move forward with its drilling plans to test a number of high-quality gold targets beginning in June.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.62 Tuesday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.78 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cargojet Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $124.61 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.10 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.27 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.25 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Inves FCA) hit a new 52-week high of $5.35 Tuesday. No news stories available today.goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $179.03 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Osino Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.82 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.73 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.44 Tuesday. No news stories available today.UniDoc Health Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

