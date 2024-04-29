Haunted Alert! Here Are Few Places In India Which You Need To Avoid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India, often known as the "Land of Superstitions," has many strange tales to tell about black magic, ghosts, spirits, and unexplained deaths.

Here are some of the most haunted and spooky spots across India.

Bhangarh Fort (Delhi-Jaipur highway):

The haunted fort of Bhangarh ranks at the top of the list of India's most haunted locations. After sundown, the government has limited access to the fort. This location has a lot of terrifying legends attached to it. And one of them alleges that a black magician fell in love with the town's princess and sought to make her reciprocate by casting a spell on one of her beauty items. Suspicious, the princess hurled the goods onto a massive stone boulder. The stone rock was affected by the black magic and crushed the magician to death. Before he died, he cursed the entire town, ensuring its doom. Since then, the town is said to have become a haunted location.

Khooni Nala (Jammu-Srinagar Highway):

Due to a series of events, people have renamed this route the Khooni Nala (Murderous Ditch). A pregnant lady was said to have committed suicide on this route, according to rumours. After that, strange occurrences began to occur here, including bizarre accidents.



Shaniwarwada Fort : It is one of India's most terrifying haunted attractions. On a full moon night, paranormal activity in this fort is at its peak. According to legend, Narayanrao, a 13-year-old prince, was cruelly killed in the fort. His remains were mutilated and dumped in a river.

According to Hindu beliefs, if a person's funeral is not performed according to Hindu traditions, the spirit stays stuck at the site of death. The prince's anguished heart is still trapped within the fort's walls, and his screams for assistance can still be heard at night because his corpse was disposed of in an abrupt manner.



National Highway 209 (Tamil Nadu) :

According to accounts, famed sandalwood smuggler, Veerappan used to commit numerous crimes on this route in Tamil Nadu, including kidnapping, smuggling, and murder. The trail traverses the Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary. Multiple strange occurrences have been observed on this street, which has been attributed to Veerappan's ghost.