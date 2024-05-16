War Against Hamas Cannot Be Won By Military Means Alone - Bearbock

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany considers it its duty to prevent the disappearance of the state of Israel and its loss in the conflict with Hamas, which, however, cannot be won by military means alone.

This was stated on Thursday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Bearbock, Ukrinform reports.

"Our state task is to defend the security of the State of Israel. This also means doing everything possible to ensure that Israel does not lose this war," Bearbock stressed.

At the same time, she expressed deep concern about the current actions of the Israeli army in Rafah, where people do not know what to do and no longer have safe places to flee to. The protection of civilians, which should be the highest priority, is in question.

"This is deadly not only for the people of Gaza, but also for Israel's security," the German Foreign Minister said.

She assured of full support for Israel's right to defend itself, but at the same time recalled that from the very beginning, Berlin made it clear that "the terror scenario should not work." Military self-defence should be directed against the Hamas terrorist group, not against innocent Palestinian children, women and men, the diplomat said.

US Senate passes bill on aid for Ukraine,and Taiwan

"One thing is clear: Hamas can immediately end the suffering of the people in Gaza. But it is also clear that the war against Hamas cannot be won by military means alone. Without safe places, medicine, food, fuel - the most basic necessities of life - there is only more suffering and more hatred," Bearbock said.

According to her, no matter how difficult every inch of progress is, diplomatic efforts should not be abandoned. Negotiations for an immediate ceasefire are ongoing, as are hostage rescue efforts. Humanitarian aid is also ongoing. Bearbock expressed hope that the day will come when Hamas will no longer pose a threat, Palestinians will live in their own state, and Israel will gain strength and security "through good relations with its neighbours".

As reported, the Israeli army is conducting a large-scale military operation against Hamas after an attack on its territory on 7 October last year. Germany is one of the countries that steadfastly stands by Israel, but there are also a growing number of those who criticise the government of this country.