Vyshyvanka Day Celebrated In Ankara

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian community in Ankara celebrated Vyshyvanka Day today, with diaspora residents dressed in embroidered shirts gathering in the Ukrainian Park, where trees from Ukraine were planted last year.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"With this joint event, we emphasise how this important day - Vyshyvanka Day - unites us all together, all Ukrainians in many parts of the world - whether they were thrown there by good fortune or because of war. And we are all united in putting on this Ukrainian code... In Ukraine, people wear vyshyvanka today under body armour, under uniforms, under suits - and every day they stand up and win on their front," said Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar.

The diplomat stressed the importance of unity and cohesion of the global Ukrainian community in general and the community in Turkey in particular for the sake of supporting, assisting and prospering Ukraine.

Participants of the Vyshyvanka Day in Ankara sang Ukrainian songs, shared news from Ukraine, and raised funds to support children affected by Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

The event was organised by the Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey and the Ukrainian Union in Ankara.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Park was inaugurated in Ankara in October 2022. Later, with the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey, trees and shrubs symbolic of Ukraine, including viburnum, oak, willow, fir, lilac and others, were planted in the Ukrainian Park.

Photo: Olha Budnik