Sheikha Suhaila Wins Scientific Competence Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 16 (KUNA) -- The second international scientific conference for social responsibility, being hosted by Qatar, awarded the 2024 scientific competence prize in social responsibility to Sheikha Suhaila Fahad Al-Malek Al-Sabah, the managing editor of the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies magazine, of Kuwait.

In statements to KUNA on Thursday, Sheikha Suhaila expressed joy for winning the award which followed her selection as United Nations Ambassador for Community Partnership.

Opened earlier today, the two-day conference aims to analyze the social problems facing the quest for sustainable development, and explore the roles of social responsibility scientific research in this regard. (end)

