Russians Attack Sumy Region's Border 32 Times Day With Artillery, Mortars And Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region . 166 explosions were recorded. The Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled," the report says.

Bilopilska community : attacks with AGS (11 explosions), mortars (six explosions), artillery (10 explosions), an attack by an FPV drone (one explosion) and the dropping of two VOG munitions from a UAV (two explosions).

Esman community : the enemy used mortars (six explosions) and small arms.

Novoslobidske community : Russians dropped 15 mines on the community's territory. There was also shelling with cannon artillery (10 explosions).

Shalygynska community : small arms fire and a kamikaze FPV drone attack (three explosions) were recorded.

Seredyna-Budska community : the enemy attacked with cannon artillery (19 explosions), mortars (eight explosions) and an attack with a FPV kamikaze drone (three explosions).

Velykopysarivska community : shelling with cannon artillery (30 explosions) and mortars (15 explosions), and the dropping of two VOG-type explosive devices from a UAV (two explosions).

Russian forces shell Korabelnyi district of, injuring two civilians

Krasnopilska community : there was a mortar attack (one explosion).

Druzhbivska community : artillery shelling (two explosions), shelling with MLRS (six explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community : shelling with cannon artillery was recorded (10 explosions).

Hlukhiv community : six mines were dropped by Russians on the community's territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district 10 times on 16 May with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

Photo for illustration purposes