Indonesia sets ambitious 8 percent economic growth target in upcoming 3 years

(MENAFN) President-elect and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, Gen. Prabowo Subianto, has set an ambitious target for Indonesia's economic growth, aiming for up to 8 percent in the coming years. Speaking at the 4th Qatar Economic Forum, Gen. Prabowo Subianto expressed confidence in Indonesia's potential, drawing from expert opinions and key indicators. He asserted his determination to achieve this growth rate within the first two or three years of his five-year presidential term.



Gen. Prabowo Subianto highlighted key strategies to drive Indonesia's economic expansion, focusing on agriculture, food production, and the transition to biofuels. He outlined plans to shift towards green energy, particularly by producing fuel from palm oil, which he believes will contribute significantly to economic growth. Notably, Indonesia currently spends over USD 20 billion annually on fuel imports, underscoring the potential savings from transitioning to biofuel production.



In addition to economic priorities, Gen. Prabowo Subianto emphasized broader goals for Indonesia's progress, including achieving food security, rehabilitating youth, ensuring energy security, and maximizing the utilization of natural resources across various industries. His remarks underscored a comprehensive vision for Indonesia's development, encompassing both economic prosperity and social welfare initiatives.

MENAFN16052024000045015839ID1108222110