UN Urges Swifter Progress On Kuwaiti Missing Persons, Nat'l Archives Dossiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 16 (KUNA) -- The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Iraq called on Baghdad to double its efforts to speed up settling of the missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals, and the missing Kuwaiti property, including the national archives, dossiers.

"As I said last time, swifter progress is needed," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, also head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, said in a briefing to a special UN Security Council session on Iraq Thursday.

"And this must involve the overcoming of bureaucratic hurdles and immediate follow-up on outstanding issues," She added.

Hennis-Plasschaert stressed the urgent need for an uptick in activities to identify and further excavate burial sites.

The UN official called for the reactivation of the joint committee on missing Kuwaiti property and described the pace of the current efforts to resolve these issues as too slow.

"It is quite simple: the pace of the search and return of property, including the national archives, is currently too slow," she said. (end)

