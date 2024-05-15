Kyrgyz President, Malaysian PM Held Talks Over Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BISHKEK, May 16 (NNN-KNA) – Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov, and Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, held talks here yesterday, as part of Anwar's official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Leaders of the two countries discussed current direction and prospects for bilateral cooperation, and measures to build up mutual interest, the press service of the Kyrgyz president, reported.

Japarov said that, since establishing diplomatic relations in 1992, Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia have supported each other over the past 32 years and continue to deepen cooperation.

“In this regard, I would like to emphasise the most important thing – there are no political contradictions between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia,” he said.

Japarov noted that today, Kyrgyzstan has achieved success, thanks to implementing social, economic and political changes. He expressed interest in the arrival of Malaysian business in Kyrgyzstan.

“I propose to consider the possibility of creating investment zones by attracting large Malaysian enterprises to the free economic zones operating in Kyrgyzstan. There are many opportunities for cooperation in the trade and economic sphere,” said the Kyrgyz president.

Japarov expressed confidence, the Malaysian prime minister's visit to Kyrgyzstan would greatly enhance cooperation between the two countries and bring bilateral interaction to a new level.

Japarov and Anwar signed a joint statement on the comprehensive enhancement of cooperation between the two countries, which will serve as a“road map” for further development of bilateral relations, the report said.– NNN-KNA