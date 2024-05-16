(MENAFN- Baystreet) BeWhere, Celestica, Ceres at 52-Week Highs on News
Centerra, Calibre, Hudbay at 52-Week Highs on News
Fairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on News
Adventus, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs
Fortuna, Kinross, TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 16, 2024
Cannabix Technologies, Dividend 15 Split, Dollarama at 52-Week Highs on News Cannabix Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Thursday. Cannabix Technologies has formed a strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories to bring its marijuana breathalyzer technology to market.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.12 Thursday. Dividend 15 Split Corp. II declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, to shareholders on record as at May 31
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $122.31 Thursday. Dollarama will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, June 12.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Thursday. The company released its' first quarter financial and operating results. Achieved net income of $3.5 million or $0.07 per share on a fully-diluted basis.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.03 Thursday. Omni-Lite reported revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of approximately US$4.3 million, an increase of 57% and 30% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately US$884,000.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Thursday. Rio2 announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held May 15. A total of 115,981,552 common shares were voted, representing 44.68% of 259,568,913 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.21 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $78.14 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Centerra Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.48 Thursday. No news stories available today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $71.68 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.23 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Cronos Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.22 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Defiance Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.06 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.13 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Emerita Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Lumine Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $39.11 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
MAG Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Minera Alamos Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.42 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.12 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.93 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.11 Thursday. No news stories available today.
PJX Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.16 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.98 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Regulus Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.73 Thursday. No news stories available today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN16052024000212011056ID1108224195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.