BeWhere, Celestica, Ceres at 52-Week Highs on News

Cannabix Technologies, Dividend 15 Split, Dollarama at 52-Week Highs on News Cannabix Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Thursday. Cannabix Technologies has formed a strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories to bring its marijuana breathalyzer technology to market.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.12 Thursday. Dividend 15 Split Corp. II declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, to shareholders on record as at May 31Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $122.31 Thursday. Dollarama will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, June 12.High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Thursday. The company released its' first quarter financial and operating results. Achieved net income of $3.5 million or $0.07 per share on a fully-diluted basis.Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.03 Thursday. Omni-Lite reported revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of approximately US$4.3 million, an increase of 57% and 30% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately US$884,000.Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Thursday. Rio2 announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held May 15. A total of 115,981,552 common shares were voted, representing 44.68% of 259,568,913 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting.AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.21 Thursday. No news stories available today.Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $78.14 Thursday. No news stories available today.Centerra Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.48 Thursday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $71.68 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.23 Thursday. No news stories available today.Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cronos Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.22 Thursday. No news stories available today.Defiance Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.06 Thursday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.13 Thursday. No news stories available today.Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Emerita Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Lumine Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $39.11 Thursday. No news stories available today.Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.MAG Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.Minera Alamos Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.42 Thursday. No news stories available today.Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.12 Thursday. No news stories available today.Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.93 Thursday. No news stories available today.Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.11 Thursday. No news stories available today.PJX Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.16 Thursday. No news stories available today.Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.98 Thursday. No news stories available today.Regulus Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.73 Thursday. No news stories available today.

