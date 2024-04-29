Fortis Healthcare: Expanding Horizons in Mental Wellness

(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, 24th April 2024: Fortis Healthcare today achieved a significant milestone in India's mental healthcare landscape with the launch of ‘Adayu Mindfulness’, a dedicated vertical for comprehensive Mental Healthcare alongwith an exclusive collaboration of United We Care and Adayu - AI Powered Holistic Mental Health Solution with World’s most Advanced Virtual Psychological First Aid. This collaboration will leverage the power of artificial intelligence to enhance mental well-being and accessibility of care for individuals everywhere, powering it further by Adayu’s trained team of mental health experts to provide holistic care. This visionary initiative reaffirms Fortis Healthcare's commitment to transformative healthcare solutions and underscores its role as a trailblazer in revolutionizing mental healthcare services across India.

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said "Fortis Healthcare is uniquely committed to integrating mental health into mainstream healthcare, a vision we have been cultivating for over a decade. Today, we take a significant step forward with the launch of our dedicated mental health vertical, 'Adayu Mindfulness'. This new initiative not only emphasises our commitment to addressing the pervasive challenge of mental health but also showcases our innovative approach by integrating AI technology through our partnership with 'United We Care'. This collaboration is set to transform the accessibility of mental health services, making comprehensive care available at the touch of a button. This is more than an advancement in healthcare technology; it is a movement towards destigmatizing mental health issues and enhancing the availability of care for those in need across India. Through such pioneering efforts, we continue to lead the way in transforming healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes."



Adayu Mindfulness

As a part of the Fortis National Mental Health program, we are launching Adayu Mindfulness, a Fortis Group Company, as a dedicated vertical for comprehensive mental health care. Adayu is derived from the word ‘ayu’ which connotes age, representing the meaning ‘adding on to life’. Adayu marks a new chapter in our journey as we merge innovation and digitalization with clinical excellence. Adayu shall focus on bringing digital tele-mental health and residential in-patient mental health services including both acute psychiatry, deaddiction and rehabilitation.

Dr Samir Parikh, Chairman, Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare said, “As a part of the Fortis National Mental Health program, we are launching Adayu Mindfulness, a Fortis Group Company, as a dedicated vertical for comprehensive mental health care. India’s mental health burden is estimated at USD 2-3 billion with about 1 in every 8 people estimated to be suffering from a mental health disorder in some form. Hence, mental wellness solutions are pertinent especially in a society like India where mental health is deeply stigmatised leading to lack of awareness. Having pioneered various initiatives and campaigns on mental health and holistic wellness, the launch of Adayu marks a new chapter in our journey as we merge innovation and AI with clinical excellence and will be offering highest level of care, striving towards our endeavour to foster awareness, improve access.”

Transforming Mental Healthcare Through Innovation

United We Care's innovative AI technology will integrate seamlessly with Adayu's established network of mental health professionals. This powerful combination will offer a comprehensive approach to mental wellness, including:

● AI-powered self-assessment tools: Users can gain valuable insights into their mental health status through personalised assessments which are administered by United We Care’s AI virtual wellness coach, Stella.

● Enhanced access to care: The platform will connect individuals with Fortis’ trained Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Psycho-oncologists, Sports therapists, Yoga experts, Art based therapy providers and also Physiotherapists, reducing wait times and geographical barriers.

● Self-Care Tools: United We Care powered by Adayu provides a range of resources from videos to audios, exercises and journals to provide holistic care with a personal touch.

• 24/7 support: Apart from the Fortis 24X7 helpline number people will now also have access to Stella’s support 24X7, 365 days a year.

Ritu Mehrotra, CEO & Founder of United We Care said “We are thrilled to partner with Adayu, a leader in mental healthcare delivery, to bring our AI-powered solutions to a wider audience. Together, we aim







