PM Meets Qatari Counterpart At World Economic Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Apr. 29 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's special meeting in Riyadh on Monday.Khasawneh and his Qatari counterpart discussed the strong ties between Jordan and Qatar, emphasizing the potential for expanding cooperation. They also addressed regional developments, notably the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza.Khasawneh and Al Thani reaffirmed the deep-rooted and relations between Jordan and Qatar, underlining the commitment of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to nurturing these ties.They expressed mutual interest in enhancing cooperation across economic, investment, and developmental sectors, with comprehensive plans aimed at benefiting both nations and their peoples.Khasawneh and his Qatari counterpart reiterated their countries' stance on the urgent need to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza, ensure civilian protection, deliver humanitarian aid promptly, and establish a political framework leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on the June 4, 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, within the two-state solution.Khasawneh warned of the catastrophic consequences of any military action in Rafah, urging global intervention to prevent it.The Prime Minister commended Qatar's role and efforts in seeking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange to end the war, which has entered its seventh month.