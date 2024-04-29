Azerbaijan's Green Energy Drive: Economic Expansion In Liberated Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In recent years, Azerbaijan has been actively pursuinginitiatives to transition towards sustainable and environmentallyfriendly energy sources, aiming to reduce carbon emissions,conserve natural resources, and bolster the production of cleanenergy. A key player in this endeavour is AzerEnergy, the nationalenergy company, which has embarked on ambitious projects in variousregions, including the liberated Kalbajar region.

The liberation of territories such as Kalbajar has providedAzerbaijan with new opportunities for economic development andinfrastructure enhancement. AzerEnergy has seized this opportunityto implement comprehensive plans for the construction ofhydroelectric power plants in the region. These projects not onlycontribute to the country's green energy goals but also serve as ameans of utilising the natural resources available in the area.

AzerEnergy is currently engaged in the construction ofhydroelectric power plants at four locations within the Kalbajarregion. These plants, such as "Zar," "Nadirkhanli," "Ashagi Veng,"and "Yukhari Veng," are slated to be operational by 2024, withcapacities ranging from 4.3 to 22.5 megawatts. Additionally,AzerEnergy has undertaken the installation of several smallhydropower plants in Kalbajar, including "Kalbajar-1," "Meydan,""Qamishli," "Chirag-1," "Chirag-2," and "Soyugbulag," with a totalcapacity of 32 megawatts.

President Ilham Aliyev's involvement in the reconstruction andoperation of these small hydroelectric plants underscores thegovernment's commitment to sustainable development and the welfareof local communities. Notably, these projects have also led to thecreation of permanent employment opportunities for residents ofKalbajar, aligning with the government's settlement policy.

The successful operation of six small hydroelectric powerstations has already resulted in the production of approximately 70million Kv/h of clean green energy. The efficiency of thesestations, coupled with favourable conditions, has allowed them tooperate at their nominal capacity.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's commitment to environmentalsustainability has garnered international recognition. The "GlobalCarbon Council" organization, based in Qatar, has expressedinterest in purchasing carbon certificates for small hydroelectricpower plants in Kalbajar. This marks a significant milestone as itsignifies the first provision of carbon certificates for renewableenergy plants in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In addition to these energy initiatives, Azerbaijan's economicexpansion efforts extend to the Garabagh economic region. Turkishleather production company Birlik Deri has expressed intentions tobecome a resident of the Agdam Industrial Park, as announced onAzerbaijan's Entrepreneur's Day. Discussions with Birlik Deri'sowner, Burhan Demirses, highlight the company's commitment toparticipating in Garabagh's restoration efforts, with the potentialto boost development, create employment opportunities, and enhancesocio-economic prosperity in the region.

Established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree, the AgdamIndustrial Park signifies a strategic investment in industrialgrowth and economic revitalization, spanning an area of 190hectares. As Azerbaijan continues to prioritize sustainabledevelopment and economic diversification, these initiativesunderscore the country's commitment to fostering growth andprosperity in its liberated territories.