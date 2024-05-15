Torkham Border Crossing Closed To Patients And Travelers Amid Border Escalations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Abdul Jabbar Hekmat, a Taliban border official, announced on Wednesday, May 15, that the Torkham border crossing had been closed to patients and travelers.

This Taliban official stated that the crossing would be closed for three days.

According to Bakhtar News Agency, under the control of the Taliban, the Torkham border crossing will be open to Afghan and Pakistani trade convoys,

The report did not provide a reason for closing the crossing, but Pakistan occasionally closes this route to patients without passports or visas.

The crossing has been closed to patients several times in recent months. Most recently, three weeks ago, the Torkham border crossing was closed to patients without passports and visas.

The lack of healthcare facilities in Afghanistan has forced many patients to seek treatment in neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Iran, but the process of obtaining visas and passports has presented significant challenges for Afghan citizens.

Meanwhile, the report has revealed that there has been another skirmish between the Taliban and the Pakistani border across the Durand line today, May 15th. The details have been disclosed.

Recently, tensions have escalated between Taliban and Pakistani officials, with both sides engaging in a blame game and exchanging allegations.

Pakistani officials accuse the Taliban of supporting the TTP from Afghanistan, while the Taliban claim Pakistan backs ISIS against Kabul. Both parties deny these allegations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram