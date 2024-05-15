Chinese companies shine at Display Week 2024 exhibition in US

(MENAFN) Chinese companies showcased their prowess in the display industry at the prominent Display Week 2024 exhibition held in San Jose, California. Organized by the Society for Information Display (SID), the event, running until Friday at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, serves as a platform for unveiling cutting-edge technologies and products shaping the future of display technology.



The exhibition features a diverse range of technologies, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), OLED, LCD, quantum dots, automobile technology, wearables, and digital signage, among others. Notably, Chinese companies such as BOE Technology Group, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), and Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., emerged as key participants, drawing attention with their innovative offerings.



BOE Technology Group, a global leader in semiconductor display manufacturing, showcased a range of advanced technologies and products at the exhibition. These included glasses-free 3D displays, light field displays, AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), and VR/AR solutions. Additionally, BOE emphasized its commitment to sustainability by establishing a "green and low-carbon zone" within its booth, highlighting its leadership in green manufacturing practices and technologies.



TCL CSOT highlighted its advancements in IJP OLED (Inkjet Printing Organic Light Emitting Diode) technology, emphasizing significant improvements in image quality, power consumption, and product lifespan.



Display Week is widely regarded as a crucial event for the global electronic display industry, valued at approximately USD120 billion annually. It serves as a meeting point for over 7,000 scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business leaders from around the world, offering insights into emerging trends and fostering collaborations that drive innovation in the display sector. The active participation of Chinese companies underscores their growing influence and contributions to the evolution of display technology on a global scale.

