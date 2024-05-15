Kuwaiti Official Underscores Significance Of Int'l Anti-Corruption Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 15 (KUNA) -- Acting head of the Kuwaiti Financial Intelligence Unit Hanadi Bu-Hmeid stressed the importance of exchanging experience among international agencies tasked with the combat against money laundering and terror financing.

"We are taking part in the Arab Forum of Anti-Corruption Agencies and Financial Intelligence Units out of keenness on sharing experience with specialists in combatting money laundering and terror financing," she told KUNA on the sidelines of the event which opened earlier Wednesday.

"As part of the forum, we will participate in a panel discussion, due tomorrow, which will shed light on the significance of cooperation among the private and public sectors in information sharing," Bu-Hmeid pointed out.

She thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the forum and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman for sponsoring the event.

The Forum is co-hosted by the Presidency of the State Security and the National Anti-Corruption Commission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On his part, chief of the Saudi State Security (agency) Abdulaziz Al-Hoeiriny said that money laundering and financing for terrorism pose trans-border menaces to international security and stability, thus requiring close international cooperation.

In his inaugural speech to the gathering, he briefed the attendees on the efforts, policies and legislations of Saudi Arabia in combatting those menaces and exchanging experience with other stakeholders, whether governments of regional agencies.

Kuwait's delegation to the Forum also includes Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim. (pickup previous)

rs









MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108218981