Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Surges To 16 As NDRF Finds Two More Bodies 10 Latest Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai hoarding collapse: The death toll in the Ghatkopar billboard collapse tragedy rose to 16 on Wednesday as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered two more bodies from a car stuck at the accident site. The hoarding collapsed due to a sudden dust storm and heavy rain that hit Mumbai, Maharashtra's capital city, on May 15.

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Latest Updates-A 120 x 120-foot hoarding fell on a petrol pump at Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar on Monday evening due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing 16 people and injuring 75 others.-Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, has said the hoarding was erected without its permission.-The giant hoarding in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai collapsed as the foundation of its pillar was weak, a civic official said on Wednesday. Due to the poor foundation, the hoarding would have crashed sooner or later, he said.-The NDRF informed that heavy machinery had been deployed for clearing and lifting the steel structure and girder of the billboard in Ghatkopar that collapsed on the petrol pump and a parking lot.-On Wednesday, the rescue team also noted that the chances of finding any survivor are slim, 40 hours after the team started rescue operations.-Cutting and drilling equipment are not being used due to the presence of the petrol pump. Also, fuel has leaked from damaged vehicles that were struck under the 120x120-foot billboard, the NDRF informed-On Wednesday morning, a small fire broke out at the accident site in Ghatkopar during the operation, but it was immediately doused by the fire tenders deployed there, another NDRF official earlier said.-Two teams of the NDRF, along with the fire brigade and police, have been working relentlessly for the last two days to rescue the people trapped under the billboard that collapsed on a petrol pump in the Chheda Nagar area of Ghatkopar to reports, the NDRF will conclude the search operations today. The search and rescue efforts are likely to end by 2 am, and they have called for additional cranes, a BMC official told the news agency PTI.-The BMC, meanwhile, started the demolition of other hoardings near the petrol pump.

